Gurnee restaurants you'll love

Toast
Gurnee's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Gurnee restaurants

Royal Thai image

NOODLES

Royal Thai

5324 Grand Ave, Gurnee

Avg 4.7 (3585 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$7.00
Fried handmade grounded crab meat and cream cheese seasoned wrapped in wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Pad See Ew$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
Thai Ice Tea$3.50
Home brewed thai tea with a splash of cream.
More about Royal Thai
Mama K's Pizza and Grille image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL

Mama K's Pizza and Grille

5250 Grand Ave, Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (708 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Nuggets$6.49
Chicken Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.49
More about Mama K's Pizza and Grille
The Point Pancake House image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Point Pancake House

1952 US-41, Gurnee

Avg 4.4 (2402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SAUSAGE LINKS$4.00
3, 2oz Succulent Pork Sausage Links
MEAT LOVER'S SKILLET$13.00
Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Bacon. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
12oz Freshly Squeezed Bottled Orange Juice$5.00
Freshly Bottled Orange Juice Daily- 12oz
More about The Point Pancake House
Top Shelf Bar & Grill image

 

Top Shelf Bar & Grill

6152 W Grand Ave, Gurnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Top Shelf Bar & Grill
