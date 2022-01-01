Gurnee restaurants you'll love
NOODLES
Royal Thai
5324 Grand Ave, Gurnee
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.00
Fried handmade grounded crab meat and cream cheese seasoned wrapped in wonton. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
|Pad See Ew
|$12.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with egg, broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
|Thai Ice Tea
|$3.50
Home brewed thai tea with a splash of cream.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL
Mama K's Pizza and Grille
5250 Grand Ave, Gurnee
|Popular items
|Beer Nuggets
|$6.49
|Chicken Wings
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.49
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
The Point Pancake House
1952 US-41, Gurnee
|Popular items
|SAUSAGE LINKS
|$4.00
3, 2oz Succulent Pork Sausage Links
|MEAT LOVER'S SKILLET
|$13.00
Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Bacon. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
|12oz Freshly Squeezed Bottled Orange Juice
|$5.00
Freshly Bottled Orange Juice Daily- 12oz