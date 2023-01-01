Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Gurnee

Go
Gurnee restaurants
Toast

Gurnee restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Consumer pic

 

MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD

5101 Washington St, Gurnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$6.00
Our homemade chips and an 8 oz tub of our salsa.
More about MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
Item pic

 

Taco Pros - Gurnee

6681 Grand Avenue, Gurnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$4.99
More about Taco Pros - Gurnee

Browse other tasty dishes in Gurnee

Cake

French Fries

French Toast

Turkey Clubs

Crepes

Chef Salad

Barbacoas

Burritos

Map

More near Gurnee to explore

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1108 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston