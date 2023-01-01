Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Gurnee
/
Gurnee
/
Chips And Salsa
Gurnee restaurants that serve chips and salsa
MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
5101 Washington St, Gurnee
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$6.00
Our homemade chips and an 8 oz tub of our salsa.
More about MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
Taco Pros - Gurnee
6681 Grand Avenue, Gurnee
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$4.99
More about Taco Pros - Gurnee
Browse other tasty dishes in Gurnee
Cake
French Fries
French Toast
Turkey Clubs
Crepes
Chef Salad
Barbacoas
Burritos
More near Gurnee to explore
Libertyville
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lake Forest
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
No reviews yet
Antioch
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Grayslake
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Wauconda
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Lake Villa
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Mundelein
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1604 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1108 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(349 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(689 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston