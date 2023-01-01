Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Gurnee

Go
Gurnee restaurants
Toast

Gurnee restaurants that serve muffins

Consumer pic

 

Riverside Cafe

401 North Riverside Drive, Gurnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Lemon Muffin$4.00
More about Riverside Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Point Pancake House

1952 US-41, Gurnee

Avg 4.4 (2402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ENGLISH MUFFIN TOAST$3.00
More about The Point Pancake House

Browse other tasty dishes in Gurnee

Avocado Toast

Chicken Tenders

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Chicken Wraps

Cake

French Fries

Map

More near Gurnee to explore

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1555 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (666 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston