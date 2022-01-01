Omelettes in Gurnee
Gurnee restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Riverside Cafe
Riverside Cafe
401 North Riverside Drive, Gurnee
|Denver Omelette
|$14.00
Ham, onions and bell pepper omelette & cheese, served with a side of hash browns and toast.
More about The Point Pancake House
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
The Point Pancake House
1952 US-41, Gurnee
|YOUR CHEESE OMELETTE
|$11.50
Choice of Cheese Omelette: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Feta, Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
|BAKED POTATO OMELETTE
|$14.00
Bacon, Hash Browns, Scallion, Sour Cream, Topped with Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Fruit. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
|DENVER OMELETTE
|$13.00
Cheddar, Ham, Green Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes