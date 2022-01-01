Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Gurnee

Gurnee restaurants
Gurnee restaurants that serve omelettes

Riverside Cafe

401 North Riverside Drive, Gurnee

Denver Omelette$14.00
Ham, onions and bell pepper omelette & cheese, served with a side of hash browns and toast.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Point Pancake House

1952 US-41, Gurnee

Avg 4.4 (2402 reviews)
YOUR CHEESE OMELETTE$11.50
Choice of Cheese Omelette: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Feta, Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
BAKED POTATO OMELETTE$14.00
Bacon, Hash Browns, Scallion, Sour Cream, Topped with Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Fruit. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
DENVER OMELETTE$13.00
Cheddar, Ham, Green Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
