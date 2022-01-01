Tacos in Gurnee

Three tacos served with rice, beans and corn. Choice of protein (except fish) and choice of toppings.

Gurnee Style: Lettuce, tomatos, onions, sour cream and cheese.

Traditional Style: Cilantro, onions, and a lime on the side.

Fish Taco Plate: TWO seasoned tilapia tacos topped with cabbage, mango salsa, Creamy Chipotle sauce and a lime on the side. Served with rice and beans on the side.

