Tacos in Gurnee

Gurnee restaurants
Gurnee restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Dinner Plate image

 

MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD

5101 Washington St, Gurnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Dinner Plate$9.99
Three tacos served with rice, beans and corn. Choice of protein (except fish) and choice of toppings.
Gurnee Style: Lettuce, tomatos, onions, sour cream and cheese.
Traditional Style: Cilantro, onions, and a lime on the side.
Fish Taco Plate: TWO seasoned tilapia tacos topped with cabbage, mango salsa, Creamy Chipotle sauce and a lime on the side. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Vegan Taco Plate$11.99
Three tacos served on corn tortillas. Seved with a side of rice, beans, and corn. Choice of protein.
Eggplant Al pastor served with cilantro and onions. Cactus served with beans, cilantro, and onions. Poblano Pepper tacos served with beans, vegan sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Hanna Special (Kid Tacos)$4.25
Two kid sized tacos with either chicken OR ground beef. Topped with cheese and served with a kid's side.
More about MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

The Point Pancake House

1952 US-41, Gurnee

Avg 4.4 (2402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAKFAST TACOS$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Onion, Monterey Jack and Cheddar. Served in Three Corn Tortillas w/ Homemade Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
More about The Point Pancake House

