Tacos in Gurnee

MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
5101 Washington St, Gurnee
|Taco Dinner Plate
|$9.99
Three tacos served with rice, beans and corn. Choice of protein (except fish) and choice of toppings.
Gurnee Style: Lettuce, tomatos, onions, sour cream and cheese.
Traditional Style: Cilantro, onions, and a lime on the side.
Fish Taco Plate: TWO seasoned tilapia tacos topped with cabbage, mango salsa, Creamy Chipotle sauce and a lime on the side. Served with rice and beans on the side.
|Vegan Taco Plate
|$11.99
Three tacos served on corn tortillas. Seved with a side of rice, beans, and corn. Choice of protein.
Eggplant Al pastor served with cilantro and onions. Cactus served with beans, cilantro, and onions. Poblano Pepper tacos served with beans, vegan sour cream, and pico de gallo.
|Hanna Special (Kid Tacos)
|$4.25
Two kid sized tacos with either chicken OR ground beef. Topped with cheese and served with a kid's side.
The Point Pancake House
1952 US-41, Gurnee
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Onion, Monterey Jack and Cheddar. Served in Three Corn Tortillas w/ Homemade Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream