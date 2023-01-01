Tortas in Gurnee
MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
5101 Washington St, Gurnee
|V Chilaquiles TORTA
|$11.00
Bolillo roll stuffed with chilaquiles ,vegan egg, and beans.
Topped off with vegan sour cream, cilantro&onion, and cabbage.
|Torta de Tamal
|$6.00
A torta with a tamal inside! A traditional "poor man's" breakfast in Mexico, this torta is a bolillo roll stuffed with your choice of tamal, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro, and onions.
|Torta
|$9.00
Buttered bolillo roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, avocado, beans and choice of meat.