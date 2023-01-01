Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Gurnee

Go
Gurnee restaurants
Toast

Gurnee restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD

5101 Washington St, Gurnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
V Chilaquiles TORTA$11.00
Bolillo roll stuffed with chilaquiles ,vegan egg, and beans.
Topped off with vegan sour cream, cilantro&onion, and cabbage.
Torta de Tamal$6.00
A torta with a tamal inside! A traditional "poor man's" breakfast in Mexico, this torta is a bolillo roll stuffed with your choice of tamal, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro, and onions.
Torta$9.00
Buttered bolillo roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, avocado, beans and choice of meat.
More about MOMCORN - A-MAIZ-ING FOOD
Item pic

 

Taco Pros - Gurnee

6681 Grand Avenue, Gurnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Combo$12.99
1 TORTA SERVED WITH ONE SIDE OPTION: 1) Rice & Beans 2) Fries and 1 can of Soda
Barbacoa Torta$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, beans, cheese, sour cream and Barbacoa.
More about Taco Pros - Gurnee

Browse other tasty dishes in Gurnee

Chicken Tenders

Avocado Toast

Muffins

Patty Melts

Quesadillas

Chilaquiles

Veggie Quesadillas

Crepes

Map

More near Gurnee to explore

Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

No reviews yet

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston