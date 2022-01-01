Guru's Sports Bar & Grill

Go
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

1091 N Bluff St • $$

Avg 4.2 (548 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$8.49
Kid's Little Guru's Pasta$5.50
Ages 7 and Under
Penne Pasta | Choice of Alfredo or Marinara Sauce | Parmesan Cheese | Parsley
Add Chicken for only $0.99
Choice of Side
Chips & Salsa$8.99
Wings$10.99
Crispy Chicken Wings | Choice of Sauce | Celery Sticks | Carrot Sticks | Ranch
Wing Sauce:
Hot, Mild, BBQ, BBQ Habanero, Plain
Chicken Broccoli Pasta$15.99
Penne Pasta | Alfredo Sauce | Grilled Chicken Breast | Broccoli | Diced Tomato | Parsley | Parmesan Cheese
Served with Garlic Cheese Bread
Kid's Quesadilla$5.50
Ages 7 and Under
6" Flour Tortilla | Mixed Cheese
Choice of Side
House Guacamole & Chip$9.99
House Made Guacamole | Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips
Cheeseburger$11.99
10oz. Sirloin Combo$21.49
Santa Fe Salad$12.75
Romaine Lettuce | Grilled Chicken Breast | Red Onion | Red Bell Pepper | Jack & Cheddar Cheese | Avocado | Corn | Diced Tomato | Croutons | Ranchero Dressing on the side
Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

1091 N Bluff St

St. George UT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
