Gu's Dumplings

PIZZA • DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM • NOODLES

99 Krog St NE Suite M • $$

Avg 4.6 (13860 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Order Chicken Zhong Style Dumplings$16.50
12 of our famous boiled chicken dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
General Tso's Chicken$19.80
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
Dan Dan Noodles$15.40
Warm noodles served in a spicy sauce topped with fresh green onions, fresh seasonal vegetable, and seasoned ground beef. Spice level 1.
White Rice$2.20
Steamed jasmine rice. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Stir-fried String Beans$16.50
String beans stir-fried with little bits of marinated pickled Chinese cabbage, minced garlic, and green onions. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. White rice not included.
Spicy Crispy Beef$20.90
Crispy fried beef stir-fried with sliced robust garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh cilantro, numbing Szechuan peppercorn and dried red chili peppers. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles$16.50
Handmade thick chewy noodles with homemade sweet sauce and chili oil; sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. One of the most famous street foods in Chengdu. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$11.00
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$16.50
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Spice level 1.
Spring Rolls$4.40
Two vegetable spring rolls, served with our homemade sweet sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

99 Krog St NE Suite M

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
