Gu's Kitchen

NOODLES

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Crispy Beef$20.90
Crispy fried beef stir-fried with sliced robust garlic, aromatic ginger, fresh cilantro, numbing Szechuan peppercorn and dried red chili peppers. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
Dan Dan Noodles$15.40
Warm noodles served in a spicy sauce topped with fresh green onions, fresh seasonal vegetable, and seasoned ground beef. Spice level 1.
Spring Rolls$4.40
Two vegetable spring rolls, served with our homemade sweet sauce. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Chicken Fried Rice$16.50
White rice sauteed with juicy cubes of chicken, peas, carrots and scrambled eggs.
White Rice$2.20
Steamed jasmine rice. Vegetarian, vegan friendly.
Full Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$16.50
12 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Handmade Sweet and Spicy Thick Noodles$16.50
Handmade thick chewy noodles with homemade sweet sauce and chili oil; sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds. One of the most famous street foods in Chengdu. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Spicy Dried Eggplant$17.60
Battered sticks of crispy eggplant stir-fried with sliced garlic, dried red chili peppers, numbing Szechuan peppercorns and fresh cilantro. Vegetarian, vegan friendly. Spice level 2. White rice not included.
General Tso's Chicken$19.80
Breaded chicken, fresh garlic, green onions, dried chili peppers and steamed broccoli stir-fried in a sweet and spicy sauce. Spice level 1. White rice not included.
Half Order Pork Zhong Style Dumplings$11.00
6 of our famous boiled vegetable dumplings in our secret homemade sweet and spicy Zhong sauce with robust minced garlic sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds and fresh green onions. Vegetarian and Vegan friendly. Spice level 1.
Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

4897 Buford Highway Suite 104

Chamblee GA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
