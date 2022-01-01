Gus pizza - 582 South Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
582 South Street, Somerset MA 02726
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 3009 - Somerset Dual
No Reviews
869 GAR Highway. Rt. 6 Somserset, MA 02725
View restaurant
D'Angelo - 5052 - Fall River, N. Main St.
No Reviews
1040 N. Main St. Rt. 6 Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurant
Barrett's Waterfront - 1082 Davol Street
No Reviews
1082 Davol Street Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurant