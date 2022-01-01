Go
Gus pizza - 582 South Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

582 South Street

Somerset, MA 02726

Pickup

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Small pizza With Toppings
$7.00
Popular
Meatball Grinder
$8.00
Popular
French Fries
$3.00
Popular
Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad
$10.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing

Popular
Chicken Tenders
$8.00

4 pieces served with french fries

Popular
Small Buffaq Chicken Pizza
$10.00

buffalo and BBQ sauces, cheese

Popular
Tuna Salad
$9.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing

Popular
Large CHEESE pizza
$9.00

CHEESE PIZZA

Popular
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.50
Popular
Small CHEESE Pizza
$6.00

CHEESE PIZZA

Popular

Large Pizza With Toppings
$11.00
Tossed/house Salad
$7.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives. served with pita bread and house dressing

Chourico And Chips Grinder
$8.00
BLT Grinder
$8.00
Large Chourico & Chip Pizza
$16.00

sliced chourico and french fries

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

582 South Street, Somerset MA 02726

