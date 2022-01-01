Gusano's Pizzeria

Go
Welcome to Gusano's Fort Smith, Northwest Arkansas favorite Chicago Style Pizza and sandwiches. Our location offers a modern design inside, as well as a large patio with 2 large flat screen TVs so you don't miss any of your favorite sports teams. We have the coldest beer in town and offer amazing happy hour pricings plus daily food specials for lunch and dinner. We hope to see you soon.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

5505 Phoenix Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (649 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Create Your Own$24.99
10" Create Your Own$11.99
10" Carnivore Craze$14.99
Side Dressing$0.50
12" Create Your Own$22.49
16" Half & Half
13" Create Your Own$17.49
Hot Wings$11.99
Breadstix with Cheese$6.99
12" Carnivore Craze$26.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5505 Phoenix Ave

Fort Smith AR

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
