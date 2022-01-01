Gus's BBQ - Claremont

Go
Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. Housed in the iconic Claremont Packing House, Gus’s is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Today, Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold mint julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.

500 W. 1st Street

Popular Items

7oz Texas Beef Brisket$21.95
dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours
Cast Iron Cornbread$7.95
served with jalapeño jelly and honey butter
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.95
gruyere cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli, toasted bun
Ribs and Two Meat Combo$30.95
mix and match to make the perfect combo
Cast Iron Cornbread$7.95
served with jalapeño jelly and honey butter
Mac N' Cheese$5.95
BBQ Brick Chicken$21.95
half of a boneless chicken grilled and brushed with our original bbq sauce
Chicken and Two Meat Combo$29.95
mix and match to make the perfect combo
10oz Texas Beef Brisket$24.95
dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours
Texas Beef Brisket Sandwich$14.95
original bbq sauce, Gus's house spread, cole slaw, rustic ciabatta bun
Location

Claremont CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
