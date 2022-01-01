Go
Gus's BBQ

Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving the good folks of South Pasadena (and beyond!) true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. Housed on historic Route 66, Gus’s is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Today, Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold mint julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

808 Fair Oaks Ave • $$

Avg 4 (2483 reviews)

Popular Items

Southern Fried Chicken$22.95
half a boneless chicken, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, braised southern greens, apple cider gravy
Cast Iron Cornbread$7.95
served with jalapeño jelly and honey butter
BBQ Brick Chicken$22.95
half of a boneless chicken grilled and brushed with our original bbq sauce
Gus's Famous Burger$16.95
cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli
Ribs and Two Meat Combo$30.95
mix and match to make the perfect combo
Pulled Pork Nachos$14.95
three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, smoky guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce
10oz Texas Beef Brisket$25.95
dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours
Picnic Platter$34.95
mix and match to make the perfect combo
Mac N' Cheese$5.95
Full Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs$32.95
brushed with our original bbq sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

808 Fair Oaks Ave

South Pasadena CA

Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

