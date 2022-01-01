Gus's Carryout
Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
10590 Highland Rd
Highland, MI 48353
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
10590 Highland Rd, Highland MI 48353
Nearby restaurants
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Pizza
We are a casual restaurant & bar that offers pizzas, fresh salads, signature handhelds, craft cocktails and a diverse beer and wine menu. We take pride in our food and the community we serve and have daily food and happy hour specials.
Hartland Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Hatorando Sushi and Sports Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Electric Ramen
All Electric Kitchen, Retro-Futuristic, Ramen Noodle Shop
5584 East Grand River, Howell Mi
MIDDLETOWN MARKET- LAKE CHEMUNG
Electric Ramen is a chef designed, all electric equipment, open style kitchen. We provide a modern twist on the traditional Ramen Noodle Shop. Our counter-service style will allow you to watch as The Electric Crew prepares your Ramen right in front of you. Dine In while enjoying the laid back atmosphere, chill tunes and vibrant food.
- Mark & Emily
Locally Owned / Small Business