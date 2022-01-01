Electric Ramen

All Electric Kitchen, Retro-Futuristic, Ramen Noodle Shop

5584 East Grand River, Howell Mi

MIDDLETOWN MARKET- LAKE CHEMUNG

Electric Ramen is a chef designed, all electric equipment, open style kitchen. We provide a modern twist on the traditional Ramen Noodle Shop. Our counter-service style will allow you to watch as The Electric Crew prepares your Ramen right in front of you. Dine In while enjoying the laid back atmosphere, chill tunes and vibrant food.

- Mark & Emily

Locally Owned / Small Business

