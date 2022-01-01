Go
Gus's Carryout

PIZZA

210 W Grand River Ave • $

Avg 4 (37 reviews)

Popular Items

SM Greek Salad$7.99
Beets, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Greek Olive, Yellow Peppers. (feeds 2)
4oz Pizza Dip$1.75
Lasagna Ala Carte$11.99
1 LB
12" Cheese$11.99
16" Cheese$13.99
Full Bag Breadsticks$6.99
4oz Ranch Dip$1.75
4oz Cheese Dip$2.25
1/2 Bag Breadsticks$4.99
Mostaccioli Family Special$28.99
3 LB Mostacciloi, Reg Greek Salad, 12 Breadsticks.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

Location

210 W Grand River Ave

Howell MI

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
