Go
Toast

Gus' Coney Island

Best Chili Fries On The Planet!

55 N Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Big Beakfast$7.00
Two eggs any style, with two strips of bacon, one slice of ham, two sausage links, hash browns, toast and jelly.
Large Chili Cheese Fries$6.75
Special #1 (Two Eggs)$6.00
Large Fries$4.25
Coney Island$2.85
Served with chili, mustard, and onions in a steamed bun
Coney Special$4.50
Spiced ground beef covering a coney hot dog topped with chili, mustard, and onions. Served in a steamed bun.
Small Chili Cheese Fries$5.00
Breaded Chicken Pita$7.75
Breaded and fried chicken strips on pita bread with Swiss and American cheese, diced tomato, and shredded lettuce.
French Fries$3.25
Hot Dog$2.15
Served with chili, mustard, and onions in a steamed bun
See full menu

Location

55 N Main St

Mount Clemens MI

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Age Noodles

No reviews yet

Welcome to the New Age experience!
We offer a variety of Asian inspired flavors to accompany our one of a kind cocktails, along with trial lunches & a different brunch menu every Sunday! Everything made in house down to the sauces & bread! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram for pictures and updates!
Email us for Events at events.newagenoodles@gmail.com

OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Statéum Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Square One Pizzeria 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston