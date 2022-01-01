Go
Gus's Diner

Whatever you may be hungry for, we have it. If you're thirsty for a cup of coffee to warm you up or a milkshake to cool you off after a walk around the neighborhood, stop by and enjoy the friendly staff at the counter.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

110 Keenan Court • $$

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

110 Keenan Court

Verona WI

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

