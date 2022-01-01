Gus's Tavern
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
10 Quassaick Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
10 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor NY 12553
Nearby restaurants
Luna's Cocina
Come in and enjoy!
Handsome Devil
Come in and enjoy!
Pamela's on the Hudson
Come in and enjoy!
Hudson Shawarma
Come in and enjoy!