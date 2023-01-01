Go
Banner picView gallery

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken - Germantown

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3100 Forest Hill Irene Road

Germantown, TN 38138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

3100 Forest Hill Irene Road, Germantown TN 38138

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Soul Fish Cafe - Germantown/Collierville
orange star4.3 • 1,369
3160 Village Shops Drive Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Forest Hill Grill - Poplar Pike & Forest Hill Irene Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
9102 Poplar Pike Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
orange starNo Reviews
9155 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Let It Fly - Let It Fly Germantown
orange star4.5 • 378
9091 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
BluffCakes -
orange starNo Reviews
7850 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - Germantown (Memphis)
orange starNo Reviews
7850 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Germantown

Wild Beet Salad Co. - 6641 Poplar Ave #106, Germantown, TN, USA
orange star4.6 • 1,592
6641 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Germantown/Collierville
orange star4.3 • 1,369
3160 Village Shops Drive Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext
Let It Fly - Let It Fly Germantown
orange star4.5 • 378
9091 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Germantown

Cordova

No reviews yet

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (10 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 5 (26 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken - Germantown

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston