Gussy's Bagels & Deli

Our bagels are better! We use a long fermentation process, unbleached flour and no sugar or preservatives. We kettle boil and bake our bagels fresh on premise every day. We cure our lox in-house and smoke our own meats and fish. Order your bagel sandwich Gussied Up for a taste of our famous sauce.

3606 5th avenue

Popular Items

BYO Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Top Gunnar$9.00
Bacon, Sausage, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Gussy's Famous Sauce, on a Sesame Bagel
Bagel with Schmear $4.50-$8
Dozen Bagels$18.00
Smiling Sarah$9.00
Bacon, Egg, White American, Hash Brown, Maple Sauce, Plan Bagel
BYO Lunch Sandwich (Start Order Here)
Soda$2.00
Plain Schmear (Bulk)$7.00
Half Dozen Bagels$10.00
Bagel Lox$14.00
Gravlax or Pastrami Lox
Location

3606 5th avenue

Oakland PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
