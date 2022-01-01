Gussy's Bagels & Deli
Our bagels are better! We use a long fermentation process, unbleached flour and no sugar or preservatives. We kettle boil and bake our bagels fresh on premise every day. We cure our lox in-house and smoke our own meats and fish. Order your bagel sandwich Gussied Up for a taste of our famous sauce.
3606 5th avenue
Popular Items
Location
Oakland PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
