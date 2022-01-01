Go
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge

The word Gustazo means great pleasure and “darse or dar un Gustazo” means to treat oneself or someone else to something special.
Located two blocks from Porter Square, Gustazo aims to bring authentic Cuban flavors to the vibrant Boston restaurant scene. Its festive and original decor embodies the spirit of Havana, with elements of Spanish colonial architecture, reminiscence of the 1950s and colorful Cuban modern art. In the kitchen, modern interpretations of classic Cuban dishes are crafted daily with the best available ingredients.
When visiting this lively neighborhood restaurant, savoring our authentic Cuban fare and listening to our carefully selected compilation of Cuban music, we aim that you our guest, will have a Gustazo!

TAPAS

2067 Massachusetts Ave

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)

Popular Items

Yuca Frita$9.00
Truffled yuca fries, garlic mojo, cilantro aioli.
**Allium Allergy**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Puerco Asado 2.0$25.00
**Gluten free**Dairy Free**Allium Allergy**Nightshade Allergy(congri rice)**
Slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, congri rice, charred spring onions, maduros, Arugula.
Croquetas de Jamón$9.00
Serrano Ham Croquettes, black garlic aioli
**Gluten Allergy**Dairy Allergy**Allium Allergy**
Guacamole Cubano$12.00
Grilled pineapple, onions, cilantro, jalapeño, roasted sunflower seeds, plantain chips
**Allium Allergy**Nightshade Allergy**
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Chicharrones$12.00
Crispy Berkshire pork belly, avocado puree, pineapple-orange salsa, cilantro
**Allium allergy**Nightshade allergy**
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Empanadas$9.00
Ground beef, sofrito, spices, oats, multi-seed mix, Pimentón aioli.
**Glutten Allergy**Allium Allergy**Nightshade Allergy**Nightshade Allergy**Dairy Free**
Maduros$5.00
Fried Sweet ripe plantains
**Gluten Free**Dairy Free**
Rice & Beans$6.00
**Vegan**Vegetarian**
Cazuela de Coliflor Asada$13.00
Roasted cauliflower, Manchego cheese, pistachios, spicy Pimenton.
**Dairy Allergy**Allium allergy**Soy Allergy**Gluten Free**
Ropa Vieja$25.00
**Gluten free**DAIRY Allergy, dairy CANNOT be omitted**NIGHTSHADE Allergy**ALLIUM Allergy**
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2067 Massachusetts Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
