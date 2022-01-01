Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
The word Gustazo means great pleasure and “darse or dar un Gustazo” means to treat oneself or someone else to something special.
Located two blocks from Porter Square, Gustazo aims to bring authentic Cuban flavors to the vibrant Boston restaurant scene. Its festive and original decor embodies the spirit of Havana, with elements of Spanish colonial architecture, reminiscence of the 1950s and colorful Cuban modern art. In the kitchen, modern interpretations of classic Cuban dishes are crafted daily with the best available ingredients.
When visiting this lively neighborhood restaurant, savoring our authentic Cuban fare and listening to our carefully selected compilation of Cuban music, we aim that you our guest, will have a Gustazo!
TAPAS
2067 Massachusetts Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2067 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shaking Crab
Come in and enjoy!
Anna's Taqueria
Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.
Izakaya Ittoku
Come in and enjoy our Japanese Tapas-style dishes! Okonomiyaki, Yakitori, Sushi and a whole lot more!
Bagelsaurus
A modern bagel bakeshop and café in Cambridge, Massachusetts specializing in handmade, slow-fermented bagels