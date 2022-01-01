Go
Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar

The word Gustazo means great pleasure and “darse or dar un Gustazo” means to treat oneself or someone else to something special.
Located at 240 Moody street, Gustazo aims to bring authentic Cuban flavors to the vibrant Boston restaurant scene. Its festive and original decor embodies the spirit of Havana, with elements of Spanish colonial architecture, reminiscence of the 1950s and colorful Cuban modern art. In the kitchen, modern interpretations of classic Cuban dishes are crafted daily with the best available ingredients.
When visiting this lively neighborhood restaurant, savoring our authentic Cuban fare and listening to our carefully selected compilation of Cuban music, we aim that you our guest, will have a Gustazo!

240 Moody Street

Popular Items

Croquetas de Jamón$9.00
Serrano Ham Croquettes, black garlic aioli
**Dairy Allergy**Contains gluten**Allium Allergy**
White Rice$3.00
White Rice, canola oil, garlic
**Dairy Free**Gluten free**Allium allergy**
No Nuts**No soy**
Ropa Vieja$25.00
Shredded flank steak in a delicate tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, rice, black beans, maduros
**Gluten free**Contains Dairy**Nuts Free**Nightshade Allergy, Allium Allergy
Yuca Frita$9.00
Truffled yuca fries with cilantro aioli
**Gluten Free** Dairy Free**Allium Allergy**
Empanadas de carne$9.00
Braised chicken, chicken veloute, gruyere, asparagus.
**Contains Gluten**Contains Dairy**Contains Soy**Allium Allergy**
Puerco Asado$25.00
Slow roasted pork, caramelized onions, Congri rice, maduros
**Gluten free**Dairy Free**Nuts Free**Citrus Allergy**Allium Allergy**Nightshade Allergy
Ensalada de Remolachas$12.00
Roasted heirloom beets, queso fresco, hazelnut-basil-tarragon vinaigrette, yogurt, watercress
**Contains Nuts**Contains Dairy**Gluten Free**
Cubano$13.00
Slow roasted pork, smoked ham, Dijon, pickles, sweet paprika aioli, Gruyere cheese, pressed on Iggy's French bread.
Arroz con Pollo$26.00
Pan roasted half chicken, saffron rice, roasted baby heirloom carrots, soft boiled egg, maduros
**Allium Allergy**Nightshade Allergy**Contains Dairy (can be omitted)
**Gluten Free**
Maduros$6.00
Fried Sweet Plantains
**Gluten free**Dairy Free**No nuts**No soy**
Location

240 Moody Street

Waltham MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
