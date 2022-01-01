Go
Gusto Pizza

Woodfired Neapolitan pizza in a trendy casual setting.

18 Chatsworth Ave

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
Burrata Pizza$20.00
Tomato, arugula, Prosciutto ham, shaved parmesan, burrata
Garlic Dough$9.00
Parmesan crusted dough with garlic butter
Bambinos Pizza$11.00
8" cheese pizza for the younger ones
Marinella Pizza$15.00
Tomato, Ham, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, and Swiss Cheese
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Arugula Salad-Individual$10.00
Arugula with dried cherries, walnuts, shaved parmesan and Italian dressing
Fungi Pizza$20.00
Truffle Oil Pesto, Gorgonzola, Mushrooms
Caesar Salad-Individual$9.00
Napoli Pizza$16.00
Tomato, Black Olives, Anchovies, Capers, Mozzarella
18 Chatsworth Ave

Larchmont NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
