Go
Toast

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

Guy's Deli at Kelly's is a new concept selling delicious pizza and deli sandwiches out of Kelly's Westport Inn in KCMO.

4058 Pennsylvania Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8" Guy's Supreme$9.49
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, cheese blend
8" Red Hot Roni$9.49
Our sliced and cupped pepperoni, a touch of hot sauce, jalapeños, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese
8" Beef Taco$9.49
8" 1 Topping Pepperoni$6.99
12" BYO Pizza$13.99
You make it, we bake it
8" BYO Pizza$6.99
You make it, we bake it
8" 1 Topping Italian Sausage$6.99
8" Joe's Meat Pie$9.49
Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, spicy sausage, cheese blend
12" Guy's Veggie Deluxe$15.99
Spinach, feta, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and our house cheese blend
16" Guy's Veggie Deluxe$23.99
Spinach, feta, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes and our house cheese blend
See full menu

Location

4058 Pennsylvania Ave

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jerusalem Cafe - Westport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Providence By The Slice

No reviews yet

Providence By The Slice Featuring New York Slices, Detroit & Sicilian Squares.

Julep Cocktail Club

No reviews yet

We fancy ourselves more than just a local watering hole. We're curators of fine whiskey and hand-crafted cocktails, administrators of delicious fare and custodians of unequaled hospitality. No matter your tastes, budget, or style, we've got something for you.

Cancun Fiesta Fresh

No reviews yet

Mexican Grill

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston