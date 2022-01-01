Guy's Deli at Kelly's
Guy's Deli at Kelly's is a new concept selling delicious pizza and deli sandwiches out of Kelly's Westport Inn in KCMO.
4058 Pennsylvania Ave
Popular Items
Location
4058 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jerusalem Cafe - Westport
Come in and enjoy!
Providence By The Slice
Providence By The Slice Featuring New York Slices, Detroit & Sicilian Squares.
Julep Cocktail Club
We fancy ourselves more than just a local watering hole. We're curators of fine whiskey and hand-crafted cocktails, administrators of delicious fare and custodians of unequaled hospitality. No matter your tastes, budget, or style, we've got something for you.
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Mexican Grill