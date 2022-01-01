Go
Guys Pizza Co. Parma

Since 2012, Guys Pizza Co. has provided value to the community by offering great food and service. We are proud supporters of local schools, churches and charitable organizations. Proud to call Parma home.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

5900 Ridge Road • $$

Avg 3.9 (243 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Guyzone$10.99
Feeds 1-2. Guyzones include mozzarella cheese, plus your choice of 3 toppings. Dipping Sauces Included: Mini (1) Reg (2), Super (3), Mega (6).
Full Sheet Pizza$24.99
Chicken Tenders Basket$8.99
6 tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with Golden Fries.
House Salad$3.49
Chopped Romaine topped with provolone, tomatoes and croutons.
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
6 Breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
6 Piece Wings$7.99
Medium Pizza$10.99
Coupon: Large 2 Topping Pizza$13.99
Large Pizza$12.99
Small Pizza$7.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5900 Ridge Road

Parma OH

Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
