Guytano’s - 821 NORTHERN BLVD
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
821 Northern Boulevard, South Abington Township PA 18411
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Burrito Loco LLC - DIckson City - 1126 Commerce Boulevard
No Reviews
1126 Commerce Boulevard Dickson City, PA 18519
View restaurant
Mickey Gannon’s Bar & Grill - 1925 Sanderson Ave
No Reviews
1925 Sanderson Ave Scranton, PA 18509
View restaurant