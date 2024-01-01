Gwalia Sweets & Restaurant - 5266 Independence Parkway Suite 115
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
5266 Independence Parkway Suite 115, Frisco TX 75035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fun Pizza Kitchen - Frisco - 15900 State Highway 121
No Reviews
15900 State Highway 121 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurant
Far East Pizza - Allen - 2023 W McDermott Dr Suite 220
No Reviews
2023 W McDermott Dr Suite 220 Allen, TX 75013
View restaurant