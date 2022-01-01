Go
Toast

GWARbar

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

217 W Clay St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Live Music
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

217 W Clay St

Richmond VA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Soul Taco- Jackson Ward

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Max's on Broad

No reviews yet

Chic French-Belgian brasserie overlooking the Art's District. Great for special occasion, date night, brunch, solo diners, happy hour and for travelers. Woman chef and owner. We use classic techniques w/ modern style using our love of European cuisines. Homemade desserts, soups, sauces, fresh salads, mussels, local raw oysters, craft cocktails, an extensive wine list, private dining, local beers, local beers, and patio dining. Near VCU, the Convention Center, The National, The November Theater, Historic Maggie Walker Plaza, the Historic Hippodrome, Quirk, Graduate Hotel, Linden Row Inn! Private Dining available for lunch. Free valet parking. Great Service. Large parties welcome. An RVA Hospitality Restaurant. Locally Owned. Female Owned. SWaM Certified Small Business.

Southern Kitchen - RVA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt & Forge Restaurant

No reviews yet

Gourmet, made-from-scratch sandwiches, salads & breakfast in Jackson Ward, Richmond.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston