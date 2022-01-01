Go
Goodwill Cafe

The GWCafe is for Goodwill employees and guest in the headquarters only!

2121 NW 21st Street

Bocadito Helado$1.50
BOTTLE WATER$1.00
Chicken breast (grilled or roasted)$6.00
Chicken breast seasoned and cooked served with three sides
Veggies Cooked - Vegetales cocidos$2.00
Fresh veggies cooked (sauteed, roasted or steamed)
Arroz Imperial$6.00
Served with veggies, sweet plantains and garlic bread
Sweet plantain or Tostones$1.50
Chicken Stew / Fricassee$6.00
Cuartos de pollo cocinados en salsa servidos con arroz, garbanzos y maduros
Pork chunks & Masitas de cerdo$6.00
Masitas de cerdo asadas servidas con arroz congri y maduros.
Chicken thigh grilled$6.00
Pork Chops & Chuletas de cerdo$6.00
Chuletas de Cerdo servidas con Arroz blanco, Frijoles negros y tostones
Miami FL

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:15 am - 12:45 am
SaturdayClosed
