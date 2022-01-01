Go
GWRNoDa

Award winning spirits distilled in house in a cozy Irish Pub atmosphere! Award winning homemade fresh pizza! Place an online order for curbside delivery!

610 Anderson Street

Rueben$13.95
Corned beef, Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, RUA mustard, Thousand Islands, Marble Rye
Meat Lovers Pizza$17.95
4 cheese, Salamander Vodka Marinara, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, ground beef, ham
NODA FUNKY$16.95
Red Sauce, Spinach, 4 Cheese, Romas, Pesto Swirl
Half Hot Pizza$16.95
4 Cheese, pizza sauce, banana peppers, Italian Sausage, ground beef
Cheese Pizza$14.95
4 cheese, italian seasoning, pizza sauce
BBQ Chicken$16.95
4 cheese, chicken, BBQ swirl, banana peppers, onions, shredded chedder cheese
Wings$9.95
5 Oven Baked Crispy Wings, tossed in your choice of sauces.
2 Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese & RUA Mustard$10.95
2 Fresh Queen City made pretzels with a side of Beer Cheese & RUA Mustard
Pepperoni Pizza$15.95
4 cheese, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian seasonings
NY White$14.95
Garlic and olive oil base, 4 cheeses, italian Seasoning
Charlotte NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
