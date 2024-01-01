Gypsum restaurants you'll love
The Cowboys Kitchen
629 Scotch Creek Rd, Gypsum
Popular items
Shrimp Boil
|$22.75
Sauteed shrimps with corn, potato, and sausages in garlic butter. Sides not included.
House Salad
|$12.75
Spinach and cucumber, topped with sauteed cherry tomato, red onion, and corn accompanied with avocado and our house chimichurri.
Old Western Burger
|$17.75
8oz beef patty with sauteed crimini mushrooms and onions, mustard, and muenster cheese on a brioche bun.
Village Bagel - GYPSUM
The Hanger Building, 150 COOLEY MESA Road Unit 1, Gypsum
Popular items
L.E.O.
|$13.00
Cold-smoked salmon and scallion shmear scramble on a bagel of your choice
The Cappy
|$11.25
Fried Bologna, Cheddar cheese, fried egg, house aioli
Egg, cheese & Meat
|$10.25
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or corned beef