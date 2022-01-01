Go
Gypsy Blu

34 BUTLER AVE

Popular Items

Gypsy's Crabcakes$33.00
shoestring fries, tartar sauce, arugula
Roasted Beet and Spinach Salad$13.00
oranges, candied bacon, goat cheese, balsamic (GF)
Buffalo Cauliflower$11.00
house blu dip (V)
Deviled eggs$8.00
6 egg halves with creamy filling, topped with bacon (GF)
Fried Chicken 'n Pickles$14.00
brioche bun, spicy mayo, slaw
Fig, prosciutto flatbread$18.00
fig, prosciutto, goat cheese, arugula
Caesar$12.00
romaine, house croutons, shaved parm
Gypsy Wings - Honey Ginger$17.00
House Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar
Turkey Burger$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar
AMBLER PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
