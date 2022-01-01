Go
A map showing the location of Gypsy's Roadhouse

Gypsy's Roadhouse

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

373 Reviews

$

5122 E McDowell Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85008

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

5122 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix AZ 85008

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Indian Delhi Palace

No reviews yet

Authentic North Indian Cuisine

Muse & Market

No reviews yet

Locally roasted coffee. In house pastries. Breakfast. Lunch. Pop up dinners.

Outlier Cafe

No reviews yet

Coffee - Tea - Food

The Bread and Honey House

No reviews yet

Friendly Neighborhood Restaurant serving quality fresh food.

Gypsy's Roadhouse

orange star4.3 • 373 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston