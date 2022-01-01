Go
Toast

Gyro George

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1050 Pearl Rd • $

Avg 4.2 (529 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Ring Large$5.99
LARGE ORDER OF ONION RINGS
Jumbo Gyro$12.99
JUMBO GYRO
lots of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
Cleveland Special$7.99
CLEVELAND SPECIAL
2 hot pancakes
2 fresh cooked eggs
3 pork sausage links
(eggs shown with optional cheese)
Large Fries$4.99
LARGE FRESH CUT FRIES
Philly Cheeseteak$9.99
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK SUB
grilled beef sirloin
grilled onions grilled mushrooms
melted cheese sauce
on a hoagie bun
Gyro & Eggs$10.99
GYRO AND EGGS
2 eggs homefries
texas toast gyro meat
Regular Gyro$9.99
REGULAR GYRO
gyro meat with lettuce,tomatoes
onions ,special sauce
on a hot grilled pitas
French Toast Runner$7.99
FRENCH TOAST RUNNER
4 1/2 slices of French toast
2 eggs
3 pork sausage links
Chicken Gyro$9.99
CHICKEN GYRO
slices of grilled chicken breast
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
Chili Cheese Fries$6.99
CHILLI CHEESE FRIES
fresh cut fries
chilli
melted cheese sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1050 Pearl Rd

Brunswick OH

Sunday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
