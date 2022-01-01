Go
Gyro George

5690 Broadview Rd.

Popular Items

French Toast Runner$9.99
4 1/2 slices of French toast
2 eggs
3 pork sausage links
Big Azz$11.99
2 hot pancakes
2 slices of thick cut pork bacon
2 pork sausage links
2 fresh cooked eggs
Homfries
texas toast
Regular Gyro$9.99
gyro meat with lettuce,tomatoes
onions ,special sauce
on a hot grilled pitas
Fries$3.99
Gyro & Eggs$9.99
2 eggs homefries
texas toast gyro meat
Rise-N-Shine$8.99
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
Nantucket Orange PINEAPPLE$2.99
Nantucket orange mango juice in a bottle
BIG BEAST$15.99
almost 1 POUND of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita bread
Jumbo Gyro$11.99
lots of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
Jo Jos$4.99
seasoned potato wedges
( large order shown)
Sunday9:00 am - 7:36 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:36 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:36 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:36 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:36 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:36 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:36 pm
