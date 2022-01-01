Go
Gyro Grill

Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine

20987 North John Wayne Parkway • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mix Grill Plate #11$13.95
Combination of Chicken Kabob, Kefta Kabob, served with Rice, Salad and Tzatziki sauce.
(Gluten Free if without Pita)
Greek Fries #18$3.75
French Fries, topped with Feta Cheese and
Tzatziki sauce. (Gluten Free)
Chicken Shawerma Plate #7$11.95
Thinly sliced, marinated and broiled Chicken breast, served on Rice, with side of Greek Salad, Tzatziki Sauce.
(Gluten Free if without pita)
Chicken Shawerma Wrap #2$6.95
Thinly sliced, marinated and broiled Chicken breast, served with tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and Tzatziki sauce on a warm Pita.
Fries #17$3.50
Freshly fried French fried.
Hummus #13$5.50
Blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic and lemon juice, served with Warm pita bread.
(Gluten Free without pita)
Gyro Salad #21$10.95
Greek Salad topped with thinly slices of
Gyro Meat, and topped with Tzatziki Sauce.
Gyro Wrap #1$6.95
Spiced & thinly sliced beef & Lamb with
tomatoes ,lettuce, onions, and Tzatziki sauce, served on a warm Pita.
Chicken Salad #22$10.95
Greek Salad topped with thinly sliced
Chicken Shawarma. (Gluten Free)
Gyro Plate # 6$11.95
Spiced & thinly sliced beef & Lamb served on Rice with side of Greek Salad, Tzatziki sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Takeout

Location

20987 North John Wayne Parkway

Maricopa AZ

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
