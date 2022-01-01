Gyro & More
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1205 Dexter Ave N • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1205 Dexter Ave N
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Harried & Hungry @ The Allen Institute
Come in and enjoy!
Tap & Trotter:
Your premium neighborhood store located in the heart of South Lake Union
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Located on the shores of South Lake Union, guests enjoy waterfront dining with stunning views of Lake Union, Gasworks Park and Queen Anne while enjoying USDA Prime Steaks—the top two percent of all graded beef in the nation—as well as other traditional steakhouse favorites and our award-winning wine list.
Cask & Trotter
Come in and enjoy