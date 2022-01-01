Go
Toast

Gyro & More

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1205 Dexter Ave N • $$

Avg 4.8 (363 reviews)

Popular Items

Drinks$1.99
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich- 15$10.49
Gyro Sandwich- 17$9.99
Chicken Gyro Plate 6$13.99
Jerurslem$24.95
Falafel Sandwich- 14$8.99
Cheesburger$9.99
Falafel Plate - 1$12.49
Gyro Plate- 5$13.99
Veggie Combo - 2$12.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1205 Dexter Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
