Gyrolicious

We are a take-out Gyro spot, as well as a sit-down restaurant. All food is prepared to order. Ask us about Catering your next event!

24A Jericho Tpke • $$

Avg 4.2 (362 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro Pita$10.00
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Tzatziki Sauce$0.50
Gyro Platter$19.00
served with a greek salad and a choice of
french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad
or grilled vegetables (+$2)
Avgolemono Soup$6.00
Wmade in the classic fashion, with fresh squeezed lemon juice, eggs, orzo and hand-cut chicken
Greek Salad$10.00
romaine/spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, feta, olives, grape leaf, pepperocini, red wine vinaigrette
Gyro Pita$10.00
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$19.00
served with a greek salad and a choice of
french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad
or grilled vegetables (+$2)
Lentil Soup$6.00
lentils and veggies slowly steeped in a homemade tomato-based broth
Pita$0.95
Spinach Pie$8.00
spinach, leeks, scallions, and feta baked in filo
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

24A Jericho Tpke

Jericho NY

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
