Go
Toast

Gyro Republic

Come in and enjoy!

7459 Southwest Fwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combo Pita Sandwich$8.49
Hummus$2.99
Combo Over Rice$9.49
Extra Pita$0.99
Chicken Over Rice$9.49
Fries$2.99
Gyro Pita Sandwich$8.49
Chicken Pita Sandwich$8.49
Gyro Over Rice$9.49
See full menu

Location

7459 Southwest Fwy

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Spanky's Pizza - Sharpstown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Char Diner, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bubble Boba

No reviews yet

QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT WITH DRIVE-THRU, SERVES BEST BOBA & SANDWICHES

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston