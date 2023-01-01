Gyrosa - 102 - 1517 Admirals Road
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
102 - 1517 Admirals Road, Victoria CN V9A 2P8
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Jig and Lure Fish Co. - Boat Haven Marina, Port Angeles WA
No Reviews
826 Boat Haven Drive Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurant
48 Degrees North Waterfront Restaurant + Bar - 221 North Lincoln Street
No Reviews
221 North Lincoln Street Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurant
Fat Yeti Froyo - 110 1/2 East 1st Street
No Reviews
110 1/2 East 1st Street Port Angeles, WA 98362
View restaurant