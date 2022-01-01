Go
Tandoori Haaz W/ US Fried Chicken

"Tandoori Haaz at Hookah Haaz is an authentic Modern Pakistani, Indian restaurant specializing in Tandoori style cooking. all of our meals are halal and made fresh daily."

296 Cooley st STE 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NAAN$2.49
Tandoor Wall Stuck fresh rose Naan Bread, Comes with Sesame and Onion Seeds, please notify to remove.
NAAN$2.99
Tandoor Wall Stuck fresh rose Naan Bread, Comes with Sesame and Onion Seeds, please notify to remove.
SAUCES$0.59
Something to Dip it all into
TIKKA MASALA$12.99
THE VERY FAMOUS TIKKA MARSALA ENTREE, SERVED WITH RICE, CHOICE OF PROTEIN OPTIONS, STANDARD MADE MILD
NAAN TACO$10.99
2 Naan Tacos with your choice of proteins, ressing, Topping, Kachumbar Salad. Standard with Sesame and Onion Seeds on Naan
TIKKA KEBAB (RED)$9.99
***(Comes Without Rice)***
Full order of Boneless Chicken Tikka's (6) Tandoori Seasoned, and Tandoor Fired,
CHICKEN PLATTER$24.99
a Mix of Mustard Chicken, Chicken Tikka and Creamy Chicken Tikka cooked on 1 Oversized Skewer served with Rice and Salad, Garnished with Ginger and Cilantro. Mint Chutney and Tamarind Sauces
MIXED PLATTER FOR 2$24.99
2 Veggie Samosa, 1 Naan Bread, Salad, Basmati Rice, 2 Skewers of Protein your Choice,
RICE BOWL$9.99
The Classic, Comes with Rice, Choice of Protein, Kachumber salad, Dressing, Topping, - Comes Standard with Raita
VEGGIE SAMOSA$4.99
3 Small Potatoe and Veggie Samosa Dumplings
Location

296 Cooley st STE 2

Springfield MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
