Tandoori Haaz W/ US Fried Chicken
"Tandoori Haaz at Hookah Haaz is an authentic Modern Pakistani, Indian restaurant specializing in Tandoori style cooking. all of our meals are halal and made fresh daily."
296 Cooley st STE 2
Popular Items
Location
296 Cooley st STE 2
Springfield MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!
Hot Table
IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.
Sammi's Soft Serve Ice Cream
Hard and soft ice cream shop
the Step Sister Cafe
We are the Cafe within Brew Practitioners