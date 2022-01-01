Go
Habana

Habana @ The Lab in Costa Mesa

2930 Bristol St

Popular Items

Chicken Empanadas$14.00
Handmade pastries filled with chicken picadillo, mango slaw, banana habanero ketchup
Ropa Vieja$28.00
Shredded beef braised with sweet peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
Sweet Plantains$8.00
Cuban Fries$10.00
Served with Banana-Habanero Ketchup
Salmon A La Parrilla$32.00
Spicy tomato cream sauce, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros
Caribbean Flan$10.00
Creamy egg custard, añejo rum, caramelized sugar
El Churrasco$42.00
Grilled Creekstone Farms Prime Skirt Steak, chimichurri, corn on the cob with chile lime butter and cotija cheese, buttered white rice, beans and
sweet plantains
Medianoche$22.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder, jamón, swiss cheese, dill pickles, roasted garlic-yellow mustard aioli; pressed in a sweet bread roll
Half Roasted Chicken$29.00
Garlic mojo, pickled white onions, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros
Location

2930 Bristol St

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

