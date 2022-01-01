Go
Habana

708 Spectrum Center Dr.

Popular Items

Sweet Plantains$8.00
El Churrasco$42.00
Grilled Creekstone Farms Prime Skirt Steak, chimichurri, corn on the cob with chile lime butter and cotija cheese, buttered white rice, beans & maduros.
Lechon Asado$32.00
Slow roasted pork, garlic mojo, pickled white onions, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
Salmon A La Parrilla$32.00
Spicy tomato cream sauce, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
Ropa Vieja$28.00
Shredded beef braised with sweet peppers, onions, garlic, tomato, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
Rice & Beans$8.00
Chicken Empanadas$14.00
Handmade pastries filled with chicken picadillo, mango slaw, banana habanero ketchup
Medianoche$22.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder, jamón, swiss cheese, dill pickles, roasted garlic-yellow mustard aioli; pressed in a sweet bread roll
Caribbean Flan$10.00
Creamy egg custard, añejo rum, caramelized sugar
Half Roasted Chicken$29.00
Garlic mojo, pickled white onions, sofrito black beans, buttered white rice, maduros.
708 Spectrum Center Dr.

Irvine CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
