Go
Toast

Habana SoCo Restaurant

Come Relax in One of Our Tropical Cabanas While Sipping on a Mojito!

2728 South Congress Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sandwich Cubano$15.00
Our House Specialty! Slow Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Pressed Cuban Bread.
Lechon Asado$21.00
Our House Specialty!! Pork shoulder, Marinated in a Orange Garlic Mojo, and Roasted Overnight
Ropa Vieja$21.00
Slow roasted Beef, Shredded, then Simmered with Cuban Seasoned Tomato sauce. A Cuban classic!!
Chicken Empanada$5.00
Lightly Fried Pastry Filled with Cuban Style Seasoned Beef. Served with Salsa Picante
Beef Empanada$5.00
Lightly Fried Pastry Filled with Cuban Style Seasoned Beef. Served with Salsa Picante
Maduros$9.00
Caramelized Ripened Sweet Plantains
Arroz con Gandules$5.00
Savory Yellow Rice Cooked with Pigeon peas , Vegetarian
Yuca Frita$9.00
Yuca Root, Lightly Seasoned, Lightly Fried, and Served with a Garlic Mojo Sauce
Tres Leches$8.00
Our House Specialty! Cuban Style White Cake Soaked in our 3 Milks.
Absolutely Delicious!!
Pollo Salteado$19.00
Chicken Stir Fry, Sautéed in Dry White Wine and Olive Oil, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Garlic
See full menu

Location

2728 South Congress Ave

Austin TX

Sunday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

No reviews yet

Pizzas, Subs, Pub Food

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

No reviews yet

Delicious Mexican food from a food truck in the beautiful Cosmic garden!

04 Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poke-Poke

No reviews yet

Poke-Poke is the original made to order poke restaurant bringing this amazing Hawaiian delicacy to the mainland. Sashimi grade fish marinated in shoyu, sesame oil, sesame seeds and tossed with amazing ingredients make the perfect snack or feast for adventurous, healthy eaters.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston