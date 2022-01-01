Go
Habanero Mexican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

2472 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1521 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Posole Soup Large$9.50
Oaxaca Mole Enchiladas$13.50
Carne Asada Fries$14.25
Chilaquiles$12.00
Chile Verde Burrito$12.99
Carne Asada Burrito$13.50
Shrimp Burrito$14.99
Quesadilla Chapala Grilled Chicken$12.75
Chicken Flautas$13.50
Chips and Salsa To Go Side Item$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
2472 University Ave

Riverside CA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
