Go
Banner picView gallery

Habanero Taco Express

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

835 W. LANCASTER AVE

DOWNINGTOWN, PA 19335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

835 W. LANCASTER AVE, DOWNINGTOWN PA 19335

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Campus Cafe -
orange starNo Reviews
4533 W Lincoln Hwy Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Pizza box
orange starNo Reviews
4329 west Lincoln Hwy Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
The Social - Downingtown
orange starNo Reviews
541 West Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
De La Terre
orange starNo Reviews
47 W Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
orange star4.8 • 3,628
116 Wallace Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
La Tavola Famiglia
orange starNo Reviews
259 Church Street Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DOWNINGTOWN

LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
orange star4.8 • 3,628
116 Wallace Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Green Street Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,652
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant - Downingtown, PA
orange star4.6 • 1,057
1223 Horseshoe Pike Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Estrella Tacos y Mas
orange star4.6 • 53
202 East Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near DOWNINGTOWN

Exton

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kennett Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Glen Mills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Habanero Taco Express

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston