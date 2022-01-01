Taqueria Habanero
99% Mexicano
TACOS
8147 Baltimore Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8147 Baltimore Ave
College Park MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Board and Brew
We're located in The Varsity just north of The University of Maryland Campus. Parking is available in the building in the building's lot. Please call with any questions, (240) 542-4613
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
The Cornerstone Grill & Loft
Come in and enjoy!
The Hall-CP
Come in and enjoy!