Taqueria Habanero

99% Mexicano

TACOS

8147 Baltimore Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$3.50
Corn Tortilla Chips with a Side of Red Salsa
3 Tacos W/ Rice & Beans$14.00
3 Tacos of Choice, Side Black Beans & Yellow Rice. LIMITED TIME ONLY!
Sopes$4.00
Homemade corn shell tortilla with black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, crema fresca, and your choice of protein.
Nachos$13.00
Corn tortilla chips, beans, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein.
Burritos$13.00
Rice, black beans, green sauce, lettuce, queso fresco, crema fresca, and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. 10
Quesadillas$12.00
Homemade corn tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, shredded queso fresco, and pico de Gallo
Side Rice and Beans$5.00
Red Rice & Black Beans.
Tacos
Select your Tacos!! Handmade Corn Tortillas.
Enchiladas de Pollo$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
Guacamole & Chips$6.00
Freshly made Guacamole & corn tortilla chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

8147 Baltimore Ave

College Park MD

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

