Go
Toast

Haberdish

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

3106 N. Davidson St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$11.00
creamy mac & cheese with aged sharp white cheddar, mozzarella, provolone, baked cheese top
contains: dairy and gluten
Collard Greens$8.00
slow-cooked in a smoked vegetable stock
contains: soy and possible peanut cross contamination
Kale Salad$7.00
fresh oranges, candied benne seeds, goat cheese, pomegranate molasses dressing
contains: dairy (goat cheese), soy (dressing), and eggs (benne seeds)
Fried Chicken Dark$9.00
brined, battered, & fried; served with one thigh & one leg
contains: gluten, dairy, and soy (fried in soybean oil)
Sweet Potato Dumplings$6.00
Sweet potato dumplings; savory, hand-spooned with brown butter, sage, mascarpone, parmesan
contains: gluten and dairy
Hushpuppies$12.00
fried cornmeal dough with sweet tea butter
contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, and soy
Plain Biscuit Lunch/Dinner
contains: gluten, dairy, animal fat, and eggs
Fried Chicken Tenders
brined, battered, & fried
contains: gluten, dairy, and soy (fried in soybean oil)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3106 N. Davidson St

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Summit Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crêpe Cellar, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of NoDa

The Goodyear House

No reviews yet

Built On
Good Times

Cru Charlotte

No reviews yet

Catch A Vibe!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston