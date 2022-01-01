Go
Toast

Habesha Restaurant & Bar

Habesha Restaurant and Bar is a tribute to food and culture from Africa to the Caribbean! Featuring authentic cuisine like Pholourie, Oxtails, Jerk Chicken, fresh made Enjera, Curry Goat, Misir Wot, Shrimp Mofongo and more!

6182 W Flamingo Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

6182 W Flamingo Rd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday6:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jackpot Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

European fusion cuisine! Highlighting comfort food & tapas from Eastern to Western Europe, located in the heart of Las Vegas!

Blazin Steaks

No reviews yet

Take out restaurant specializing in steak, burgers and pastrami

NoButcher

No reviews yet

Plant-based Deli & Eatery in Las Vegas. Enjoy our custom sandwiches and deli items like plant-based meat and cheese. Dine in, take out, order online or drive thru!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston