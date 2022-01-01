Habibi Shawarma Grille
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN
30875 Woodward • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
30875 Woodward
Royal Oak MI
Nearby restaurants
Buddy's Pizza
The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!
Nicky D's Coney Island
32657 Woodward Ave.
Royal Oak MI
248-549-1488
Come on in and enjoy!
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse blends traditional Culinary art with the modern concept of fine dining.
ID and Credit Card required for takeout.
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
Come in and enjoy!